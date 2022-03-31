Ramaphosa tasks NUM with ensuring retired mineworkers get benefits owed to them

President CyriL Ramaphosa said that many retired mineworkers were still battling to claim what they were owed.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramphosa has tasked the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) with ensuring that all retired mineworkers are given their retirement benefits owed to them by their employers.



Ramaphosa was addressing delegates at the NUM elective conference in Boksburg on Wednesday.

"Many retired mineworkers still face uphill battles to get what they are owed and what they are supposed to get. BIllions and billions of rands are still in funds unclaimed and not having reached those mineworkers," the president said.

President Ramaphosa is concerned about mineworkers who do not receive their benefits once retired.

The president said that organisations like NUM were formed for such things and must act in this regard.

"The NUM must engage in this struggle to make sure that employers do trace those workers and make sure that they pay them," the president said.

Ramaphosa said that mine companies also needed to trace retired workers and pay what is due to them.

