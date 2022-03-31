Ramaphosa off the hook as no-confidence motion against him lapses

It was meant to be debated and voted on Wednesday but it's now lapsed and is no longer on the parliamentary programme.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer have to face a motion of no confidence.

The matter came under discussion at a National Assembly programming committee meeting on Thursday morning.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s motion has fallen off the National Assembly programme and the party will have to table a fresh motion.

The ATM’s Vuyo Zungula maintained again on Thursday morning that the matter should not be withdrawn because of the party’s pending court challenge on a secret ballot.

“It is not a matter that I declined just because I just wanted to decline. It is a matter of principle that it is a matter before the courts on the method which the motion will be voted on,” Zungula said.

National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso told the programming committee that a motion lapses if it is not moved by a member of Parliament on the day that it's been scheduled to be heard.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that members could always resubmit the motion: “It doesn’t matter if the party tells us tomorrow that they are ready now because issues have been dealt with by the court. It will be a resubmission of the motion - it will not be a resuscitation of the motion.”

