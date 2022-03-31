Parly committee to discuss rescheduling of Ramaphosa no-confidence vote

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday withdrew the motion after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) refused to move it for debate.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly programming committee will meet on Thursday morning to discuss rescheduling the vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday withdrew the motion after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) refused to move it for debate.

The party said that the matter of a secret ballot was still before the courts and the motion could not proceed.

The ATM had wanted its motion to be conducted through a secret ballot but failed to convince the court that the matter was urgent.

The party then called for a postponement of the debate, but the Speaker refused.

On Wednesday, party MP Vuyo Zungula declined to move the motion, citing the sub judice rule.

"As you are aware Speaker, there is ongoing litigation between ourselves as ATM and you as the Speaker, therefore, we cannot move ahead with the motion because to vote on secret ballot is still under judicial review," Zungula said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the programming committee would decide on Thursday on how to deal with the matter and whether it would be tabled at a later stage.

"I now rule that we are not proceeding on this matter and the details of what we do next will be dealt with at the programming committee tomorrow. I thank you," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

WATCH: Motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed