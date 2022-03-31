NPA says it will focus on ensuring Zuma's arms deal trial resumes in April

The NPA's comments come after the supreme court of Appeal's dismissal of Zuma's latest bid to have state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN – The National Prosecuting authority (NPA) said it will now be focusing on ensuring that former President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes next month.

Spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA believes that Downer is a credible prosecutor and will remain on the case: “We believe in integrity and credibility of advocate Downer, hence he is proceeding to prosecute the matter.’’

Zuma is facing charges of fraud, graft and racketeering linked to the controversial arms deal with French arms company Thales.

Zuma's lawyers, in the meantime, said they are still studying a Supreme Court ruling against his application to appeal a High Court decision that he can be prosecuted by the NPA's Advocate Billy Downer.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi said there was no reaction to the judgment yet.

He said the former president’s lawyers are still studying judgment.

He will stand trial on the 11 April.