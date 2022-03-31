NC Health Dept extends contracts of temporary, contract workers

This is as authorities embark on a drive to strengthen the healthcare system and make it more efficient.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Health Department has on Thursday announced that it will be extending the employment of temporary and contract workers.

To alleviate pressure on regional hospitals and at Kimberley's Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Tertiary Hospital, Health MEC Maruping Lekwene said they will strengthen the capacity of primary healthcare facilities and community healthcare centres.

“This will be achieved to excel appointments of clinical personal, nurses and doctors in particular and non-clinical which is cleaners, groundsmen and porters, as part of strengthening the delivery of healthcare services to communities,” he said.

Lekwene said they have also boosted human resources: “In our effort to address the staff shortage,s we can report that by 15 December we appointed 761 new employees and in 22 January, we announced the further employment of 300 staff which means that we are appointing an excess of 100 staff for the past few months.”

In relation to COVID-19 immunisation, the province has administered more than 668,000 vaccine doses, with 45% of its adult population fully immunised.