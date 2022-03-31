NATO’s Stoltenberg: More Russian acting to bring more suffering on Ukraine

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that according to western intelligence, “Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning."

MOSCOW - More Russian actions that will bring even more suffering are expected in Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said the Russian army was resupplying and reinforcing its troops in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine while maintaining pressure on Kyiv and other cities.

Russian troops have been moving back towards the border after Moscow promised earlier in the week it would “drastically reduce military activity” around the capital Kyiv and surrounding cities

But locals on the ground say artillery strikes and mortar attacks are in fact increasing, which in turn is preventing the opening of evacuation corridors.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow has repeatedly lied about its intentions and so it can only judged on its actions, not on its words.”

He called on Russia to “end this senseless war, withdraw all its troops and engage in talks in good faith.”

Meanwhile the Italian Prime Minister said the Russian president had told him that conditions are not yet in place for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

It comes as Britain slaps sanctions against 12 more Russian citizens and two media entities for "spreading lies and deceit about Putin's illegal invasion".