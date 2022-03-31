Mdantsane child rapist gets life sentence

The Mdantsane Regional Court in the Eastern Cape sentenced Phakamile Coko after having convicted him of two counts of raping a 10-year-old in 2010.

CAPE TOWN - A man who raped a child more than 10 years ago was slapped with a life prison sentence.

He knew the child's family.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the victim did not report the crimes because Coko threatened her.

She only reported the matter in 2020.

During the trial the 54-year-old man pleaded not guilty.