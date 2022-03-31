McLaren Circus prohibited from performing for contravening Animal Protection Act

The permit had been withdrawn after the SPCA issued the circus with a warning for at least six contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Thursday said the McLaren Circus cannot continue even though an event permit has been reinstated by the City of Cape Town.

The permit had been withdrawn after the SPCA issued the circus with a warning for at least six contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.

Officials had first conducted an inspection at the Muizenberg venue earlier this week.

SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “We have been informed by the city that the permit has been reinstated on condition that the circus complies with the concerns and warnings that have been issued by the SPCA, which means that the circus cannot continue to perform but we have been informed that the circus has been able to perform last night.”

Pieterse said this means the circus is in breach of permit conditions, because it's only rectified some of the contraventions.

“Because the SPCA has not given the approval that the concern that has been addressed and resolved. In fact, after an inspection yesterday with a wildlife veterinarian, a further warning has been issued to the circus.”

Earlier this week, circus owner David McLaren accused the SPCA of leading a witch hunt against him, something the organisation refutes.

“We just want to clarify that the SPCA does not have a smear campaign against Mr McLaren or the circus. We do not have an issue with the circus, we have an issue with the circus that has wild animals in the performing acts. We don’t believe wild animals should be kept in circuses because it is not natural for wild animals to perform in circuses.”