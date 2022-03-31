Mabuza: We have struck a deal with Mozambique to supply us with gas

Mabuza said this is part of the country’s strategy to address its energy challenges during rising costs.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said South Africa has struck a deal with Mozambique for the supply of gas from our regional neighbour.

Mabuza said this is part of the country’s strategy to address its energy challenges during rising costs.

Mabuza was back in Parliament on Thursday afternoon to respond to oral questions on Eskom and the country’s energy challenges.

South Africa is facing high fuel and gas prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and is looking to gas to try and ease the country’s energy woes.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has already had advanced discussions with his Mozambican counterparts, Mabuza said.

“Discussions between our minister here of mineral resources and Mozambique are quite advanced in terms of gas that we should transport from Mozambique to the country. I can safely say that we have reached an agreement.”

Mabuza also told MPs that there are currently 292 small scale energy generators that have registered with Nersa.

He said these measures are there to address load shedding and future generation.