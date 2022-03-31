Langlaagte Testing Station without power as deadline for licence renewals nears

Driving licences that expired between March 2020 and August 2021 will no longer be valid from Friday, 1 April.

JOHANNESBURG - As many South Africans rush to try meet the deadline for driver’s license renewal, one of the biggest and busiest licencing centres in the country has been without power.

This after government gave a number of extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delays were also caused by the breaking down of the country's only licence printing machine that needed to be repaired in Germany.

It was expected that licensing centers across the country would be swamped as many join the last-minute rush to renew their drivers’ licences.

But that was not the case at Langlaagte Testing Station, one of the busiest in Johannesburg.

The enter and parking area which are usually swamped with people are completely empty and the admin office shut.

The reason for this: there’s been no electricity since 9:30 am on Thursday.

This added to the frustrations by many motorists who have simply not been able to get a booking in order to start the tedious renewal process.

The Automobile Association (AA)’s Layton Beard said the system was simply flawed.

The AA is among numerous organisations and groups calling a further extension.

Transport Minster Fikile Mbalula is likely to announce whether this will be granted in his press briefing on Friday.