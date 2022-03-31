KENEILWE SEBOLA: Putting Mani in jail with intentional thieves is not justice

“Today on evaluation, this court is of the view that a suspended sentence is inappropriate, totally”. These are the words of Magistrate Twannett Olivier as she handed down the sentence in the Sibongile Mani case, a student who spent R800 000 of the R14 million erroneously deposited by Intellimali, a company hired by the Walter Sisulu University to distribute funds allocated to students by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The sentencing has sent South Africa, myself included, into shock at the harshness of the punishment for the crime committed. A crime which was a result of someone punching more zeros before the decimal than they should have in giving the student her stipend. What is enraging is that for a first-time offender, a five-year jail term is too harsh. Mani has been labelled a thief when she did not go out of her way to attain the funds, someone deposited the money into her account. Her sin was to give in to temptation and spend the money.

Why would a judge not consider a suspended sentence given that the Correctional Services report by her probation officer and social worker report clearly states that Mani is not suitable for prison life and poses no danger to society? She could have considered forcing the student to pay back the money when she finds employment. Was there intent in her stealing the money? No! Yes there was ill-judgement and opportunistic stealing once the money landed in her account. It is worth noting that both the Walter Sisulu University, to which the money belonged, and NSFAS did not lay charges against the student. Instead, the university provided her with support so she could finish her studies. Do not get me wrong, I am not condoning the crime because it did take some ingenuity to convert this allocation into actual cash and that is why I believe the conviction is correct, however, to completely destroy her future and place her in prison with intentional thieves is not justice but rather an oppressive act for a vulnerable individual.

We can’t use the vulnerable to prove a point that the justice system is functional when we allow politicians such as Bathabile Dlamini to pay a fine in a fraud case. The University of Johannesburg made their two former executives - Professor Roy Marcus and Jaco van Schoor - pay back more than R14 million they siphoned off the institution’s accounts. At the time of the crime, Prof Marcus was the chairperson of the university’s council and Van Schoor was the deputy vice-chancellor of finance. The pair used fraudulent invoices to channel money intended for UJ’s projects to companies linked to them. If people needed to see the inside of a prison cell, these two gentlemen are the perfect candidates as they had all intentions to steal and abused their power in executive positions to rob an institution.

A criminal record is bad enough in such an unforgiving society if you do not hold a prominent position. Jail time is just cruelty.

We as a society were expecting Sibongile Mani to use morality as her starting point when she realised the erroneous deposit of R14 million into her account by Intellimali, a company whose negligence has been easily ignored and its brand allowed to grow without hindrance. The State prosecutor, Jacques Cilliers, argued that Mani was 27 years old at the time of the crime and was presumed to have the cognitive ability and maturity to distinguish right from wrong and to understand the consequences of her actions. What we have forgotten is that morality is a higher-level need when it comes to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Once all your basic needs are met, then morality can be a filter through which your decision-making is processed.

Keneilwe Sebola is a PhD candidate at Rhodes University's Center for Biological Control. Follow her on Twitter on @Keneilwe_Sebola.