'I don't think you'd spend more than R2m on it' - Mkhwebane on R15m EC stadium

The Enoch Mgijima Municipality has been called to account after R15 million was spent on the project in Lesseyton.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that investigations into the so-called Eastern Cape stadium that made headlines for its eye-watering price tag, even though it clearly didn’t match the final product, were continuing.

The Enoch Mgijima Municipality has been called to account after R15 million was spent on the project in Lesseyton.

The so-called stadium has no working ablution facilities or electricity, and its grass athletic track is marked with fading white paint.

ALSO READ

• Investigation into controversial Lesseyton stadium gains momentum

• Hawks confirm probe into 'sub-par' R15m Eastern Cape stadium

• 'R15m for this?' - EC govt in hot water for ‘sub-par’ stadium

It also has uncovered removable metal stands for spectators and goal posts without nets.

Mkhwebane said that she was shocked by what she saw during her inspection of the field earlier this month.

"What has been built there we don't know but maybe let's not conclude. On the face of it, I don't think you'd even spend more than R2 million," the Public Protector said.

She said that the provincial office had collected evidence and was working with authorities and the relevant MEC, who promised to hand over a forensic report soon.

"Because the challenge was that apparently the documents had been destroyed through a fire but then we indicated that that is not stopping us," Mkhwebane said.

Despite there being no adequate ablution facilities, Mkhwebane said that the public should still use the stadium.