Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the finance minister’s announcement on an emergency fuel price intervention, the Democratic Alliance is calling for a pause in the fuel levy for the next six months.

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

Members of Parliament have considered recommendations from various industry bodies.

If government suspends the fuel levy it will save motorists R3.93 cent per litre bringing down the petrol price from about R21 to as low as R17 per litre.