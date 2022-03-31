Western Cape Education Department sets 15 April as school admissions deadline

Parents and guardians have until 15 April to secure a place in a classroom.

CAPE TOWN – Thursday is the midway mark for the Western Cape's 2023 school admissions process.

The provincial education department's Bronagh Hammond on Thursday said they understand some parents or caregivers are restricted in terms of accessibility to equipment.

“Over 90,000 parents and caregivers have applied for the 2023 school year, of which 43,000 are for grade 8 enrolments, and we would sincerely like to thank all those that have applied timeously appeal and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year to please do so by 15 April 2022.’’

For this reason, they've arranged for parents to apply via district offices or pop-ups at shopping malls and schools.

"Applying after this date could really affect your choice of placement and it will affect our planning,'' said Hammond.