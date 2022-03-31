City Power: Joburg CBD to wait a little longer for electricity to be restored

City Power on Thursday said it was hoping to restore electricity after completing repairs, which have now been extended to the end of the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents affected by the recent massive outages in the Johannesburg CBD will have to go a while longer without power.

City Power on Thursday said it was hoping to restore electricity after completing repairs, which have now been extended to the end of the weekend.

Several parts of the CBD were left in darkness from Monday, 28 March, after a fire erupted in one of the underground tunnels containing electricity cables.

The utility had promised to restore power by Friday, 1 April.

It said they have conducted preliminary assessments of the damage and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the work appears to be bigger than anticipated: “We are currently on-site and there is still heaps and heaps of rubble that still need to be brought to the surface including the burnt cables. The work includes the laying of the 400 metres of new cables and the associated joints, to replace those burnt in the blaze.’’