CGE welcomes arrest of suspects linked to murders of elderly women in EC village

At least 11 people - most of them over the age of 70 - were murdered in the Zingqolweni Village sparking fears of a serial killer.

CAPE TOWN - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the killing of mostly elderly women in an Eastern Cape village.

Many of the victims had been stabbed.

The community has been dubbed "The Village of Death".

The commission has called for the case to be fast-tracked, saying that the families of the deceased deserved no less than a fair trial.