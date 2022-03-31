Bredasdorp activist pleads for donations to help displaced foreign nationals

More than 1,000 men, women and children from Zimbabwe and Malawi were forced to flee their homes in the Zwelitsha area after they were targeted in xenophobic and Afrophobic violence earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Many foreign nationals who've been sent fleeing in Bredasdorp own nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

Many of the families living at the local mosque and community hall are dependent on the goodwill of residents for basics like a warm plate of food and clean clothes.

A community leader, who's asked to remain anonymous, has, along with his wife, been assisting them wherever they can.

Many are too afraid to return to their homes.

"If anybody can find it in their hearts to donate mattresses, it would help a lot. It is grown ladies laying on a tile floor only on a mat for a week now. It is inhumane," the community leader said.

Muslims will this weekend begin observing the holy month of Ramadaan, worshippers will need access to the mosque for prayers.

A representative of the mosque said that they were now trying to find alternative accommodation for the foreign nationals.

"We don't want to chase them away but we also have a programme," the representative said.

The volunteers are calling on government for help.