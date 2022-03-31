Brace yourselves: Eskom 9.61% tariff hike to kick in on Friday

The National Energy Regulator granted the power utility the increase in February. Eskom initially sought a tariff hike of 20.5 percent.

CAPE TOWN - A 9.61% electricity tariff hike kicks in for Eskom customers on Friday, this after the National Energy Regulator granted the power utility the increase in February.

Eskom initially sought a tariff hike of 20.5%.

“People will see a change from 1 April, in accordance with the NERSA decision, of their tariffs and then it would be an average increase of 9.61% more than what it was previously,” said Hasha Tlhothlalemaje, Eskom's general manager for Regulation.

This applies to customers directly supplied by Eskom.

Tlhothlalemaje said those supplied by the municipality, will feel the tariff hike from July: “[This is] because of the financial years, Eskom’s financial year is on 1 April and the municipal financial years are from 1 July each year.”

Eskom is currently owed over R40 billion mainly from municipalities.