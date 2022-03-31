ANC 'ready' to oppose attempt to interdict Mpumalanga elective conference

In an application brought forward by Vilanculo Franciso and Edward Mhlangu the High Court in Johannesburg was asked to halt the conference over the appointment of the Provincial Task Team.

In an application brought forward by Vilanculo Francisco and Edward Mhlangu, the High Court in Johannesburg was asked to halt the conference over the appointment of the provincial task team (PTT).

Preparation for this conference was under constant threat of litigation with at least two court challenges being sought after.

Mpumalanga hoped to finally replace David Mabuza who left his position as chairperson in 2017 when he was elected to national office.

The ANC said it would defend its right to take branches in Mpumalanga to conference over the weekend.

This as it prepared to argue against two members who claimed the national working committee (NWC) had no right to appoint a task team for this conference.

Franciso and Mhlangu claimed the NWC encroached when it announced the PTT, they said that was the role of the National Executive Committee.

They wanted the court to set aside the decision to hold this conference along with a letter from coordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali to invite branches to the conference

“We have received the papers. Our legal team are looking into those and the way we defending the African National Congress and its processes,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Meanwhile in Mpumalanga the municipal building, where registration for this conference was taking place, was a hive of activity as ANC members arrived and prepared for the long-awaited event.

Mabe said the conference would go ahead as planned.