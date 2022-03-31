ANC NEC adds 5 more deployees to Mpumalanga task team ahead of conference

The party in the province is due to finally elect a new set of leaders at its long-awaited conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reinforced its national executive committee (NEC) deployees to Mpumalanga and added five more members to its provincial task team ahead of this weekend’s elective conference.

The party in the province is due to finally elect a new set of leaders at its long-awaited conference.

It last successfully held a provincial conference in 2015, where David Mabuza was elected chair.

He left the province in 2017 after being voted in as ANC deputy president.

This month, the ANC converted Mpumalanga’s provincial executive committee (PEC) into a task team in a bid to avoid litigation.

Acting ANC secretary general Paul Mashatile has decided to reinforce NEC members meant to oversee this weekend’s provincial conference.

In a letter dated 30 March which Eyewitness News has seen, he informed the chief deployee in Mpumalanga, Gwen Ramokgopa, that Nomvula Mokonyane, Ronald Lamola, Pule Mabe, Mduduzi Manana, Dakota Legoete and Collen Maine are the six members being sent to assist.

This conference pushes on with constant threats of litigation as some question the PTT; a situation the ANC at national level is attempting to remedy by adding more names.

Mashatile, in another letter this time to the province, announced that Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipani will be among those included in the task team.

Some view the move as an attempt to quash those seeking to drag this matter to court.

Meanwhile, others have dismissed those said to be behind the threats of court action, claiming that even a delay will not tip the odds against Mandla Ndlovu who’s pegged to become provincial chair.

The conference kicks off on Friday and will wrap Sunday.