28-year-old Durban child rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

The accused was 20-years-old at the time and his victim was just four-years-old.

DURBAN - A 28-year-old Durban man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the rape of a child.

The accused was 20-years-old at the time and his victim was just four-years-old.

It is believed the boy's mother had been hospitalised during the time of the incidents and it was only reported to authorities in 2019.

On Thursday, a Verulam magistrate sentenced the man to life imprisonment and ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “The NPA commends the work of the prosecuting and investigating teams in securing the successful prosecution. While we encourage victims of abuse to speak out as soon as possible, this matter demonstrates that justice can still be done even after a few years.”