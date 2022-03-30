Zandile Gumede's supporters confident she'll return as ANC eThekwini chairperson

Zandile Gumede is one of the ANC leaders affected by the step aside rule due to the corruption charges she is facing.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters are confident that she can still lead the African National Congress (ANC) in the region.

Gumede is one of the ANC leaders affected by the step aside rule due to the corruption charges she is facing.

But her supporters seem not to be bothered by this, saying that she will return to the position of chairperson as the eThekwini region is expected to sit next month.

Gumede appeared in the Durban High Court on Tuesday for the multi-million rand Durban solid waste management tender.

Her supporters said that regardless of the charges she was facing, they would nominate and elect her for the position.

As the ANC in the eThekwini region prepares to go to conference next month, Gumede’s supporters are pushing for her to be regional chairperson.

Some of her supporters gathered at the Durban High Court singing and chanting.

Njabulo Mchunu, who speaks for the supporters, told members of the media that branches in the region want Gumede to lead.

"More than 70% of branches in the eThekwini region have nominated Zandile Gumede as the chairperson of the ANC. The branches of the ANC have nominated her and she will be elected as the chairperson of eThekwini," Mchunu said.

The step aside rule states that members facing criminal charges cannot be in positions of power.