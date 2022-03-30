US completing chemical weapons destruction: watchdog

US officials made the announcement at a two-day meeting, held last week at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' headquarters in The Hague, the OPCW said.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which two remained, the world's chemical watchdog said Wednesday.

US officials made the announcement at a two-day meeting, held last week at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' headquarters in The Hague, the OPCW said.

Chemical stockpiles were eradicated at a specially-built Blue Grass facility in Richmond, Kentucky, where nerve agent-filled munitions were being stored.

"The United States is in the process of completing destruction of its remaining chemical weapons stockpiles," the OPCW said in a statement.

"Inspectors from the OPCW monitor and verify destruction progress 24/7," it added.

So far, the US has destroyed 97.65% of its most dangerous Category 1 chemical weapons.

All Category 2 and 3 weapons have been destroyed.

US President Joe Biden last week warned that a chemical attack in Ukraine, invaded by Russia in late February, was a credible threat.

Russia is a member of the OPCW and has said it no longer had a military chemical arsenal, but the country faced pressure for more transparency over the alleged use of toxic weapons.

In 2020, Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny suffered serious poisoning in Siberia, holding President Vladimir Putin responsible.

In 2018, former KGB agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in Britain.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have also used chemical warfare in several incidents during the civil war which kicked off in 2011.

Backed by Moscow, Damascus has always denied using chemical weapons and claimed to have given up all stockpiles under international and OPCW supervision after a 2013 agreement.