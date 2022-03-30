Timeline of Yemen's brutal seven-year conflict

The conflict has left about 380,000 people dead, according to the UN, either directly in the fighting or as a result of famine and disease.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Yemen has for more than seven years been mired in a war pitting Iran-backed rebels against government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The conflict has left about 380,000 people dead, according to the UN, either directly in the fighting or as a result of famine and disease.

2014: HUTHIS TAKE THE CAPITAL

The Huthi rebels descended from northern Yemen to seize the capital Sanaa in September 2014.

They allied themselves with forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was toppled in a 2011 uprising, before overrunning the lifeline Red Sea port of Hodeida.

In February 2015, President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled to the second city Aden, on Yemen's south coast.

2015: SAUDIS STEP IN

A coalition led by Iran's bitter enemy Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates entered the conflict in March 2015 with air strikes on the rebels.

Washington said it is contributing logistics and intelligence.

As the rebels advanced on Aden, Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia.

The coalition's intervention helped pro-government forces secure Aden.

In October, coalition forces took control of the Bab al-Mandab strait at the southern gates of the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest and most strategic waterways.

2018: BATTLE FOR KEY PORT

In June 2018, government fighters backed by coalition ground forces launched an offensive to retake Hodeida, a key entry point for humanitarian aid.

In December, following negotiations in Sweden, the UN announced a ceasefire in Hodeida.

But it is marred by clashes between rebels and pro-government soldiers around the city.

SEPARATISTS FLEX MUSCLES

The anti-Huthi camp is divided between southern separatists and northern unionists loyal to Hadi's government.

The separatists occupied the presidential palace in Aden in January 2018, before Saudi and Emirati forces intervened.

In August 2019, Emirati-backed separatists again clashed with unionist troops.

Riyadh negotiated a power-sharing agreement and the formation of a new government.

2019: SAUDI OIL HIT

The rebels escalated their attacks on Saudi Arabia, using drones and missiles.

A major hit on September 14, 2019 on the giant Abqaiq oil processing plant and Khurais oil field halved the kingdom's crude output.

Riyadh and Washington accused Iran of being behind the attack, which it denied.

2021: NEW ESCALATION

In February 2021, the US ended its support for the coalition's military operations and removed the Huthis from a "terrorist" blacklist.

Shortly afterwards, the insurgents resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib province, the government's last northern stronghold.

2022: REBELS TURN ON UAE

In early 2022, the rebels took aim at the UAE, first seizing an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea and then carrying out a drone and missile attack on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on January 17.

In February, Washington announced it was sending the destroyer USS Cole and fighter jets to Abu Dhabi to bolster its defences.

MORE ATTACKS ON SAUDI

In March, the rebels carried out a new series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities, one of which triggered a huge fire near Jeddah's Formula One circuit with drivers on the track.

CEASEFIRE

On March 26, the rebels called a three-day truce and offered a permanent end to hostilities on condition the Saudis end their blockade and air strikes and remove coalition forces from Yemen.

On March 29, the Saudi-led coalition announced an immediate ceasefire followed by peace talks during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan starting in early April.