Thousands gather at Melbourne Cricket Ground for Shane Warne’s memorial

JOHANNESBURG - Tens of thousands of people gathered at the Melbourne cricket ground on Wednesday for the memorial of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

The likes of Sir Elton John, former England captain Nasser Hussain and Warne's family were in attendance to pay their tributes.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month.

A private funeral service was held for Warne's closest friends and family in Melbourne last week.

But on Wednesday the public was invited to a televised memorial where his father Keith mourned the loss of "a loving and caring son".

“For his mother and I, it was the things that he did and the person he was on the cricket field that will forever remain in our hearts. He was a great father who loved and adored his children, he was a loving and caring son and brother. He was a sports hero.”