Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree

Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.

JOHANNESBURG - Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.

She was accidentally paid an amount of R14 million instead of R1,400 in June 2017 by Cape Town-based company, Intellimali.

The court heard the former student activist spent the money on prohibited items, including alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, toys and gift cards.

Judgment was handed down Magistrate Twanett Olivier on Wednesday: "Today, on evaluation, this court is of the view that a suspended sentence is inappropriate, totally. The only form of sentence this court deems appropriate today, is direct imprisonment," the judge said during sentencing.