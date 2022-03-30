South Africa and neighbouring countries urged to prioritise inter-African trade

South Africa and neighbouring countries need to prioritise inter-African trade to be competitively placed for the halal market.

This was the overarching message from the Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal and the World Halal Day Conference, bringing together entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world.

While presenting on opportunities to be explored through African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Claude Moodley, executive manager: export development and promotion at Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal highlighted the fact that the trade agreement is a key catalyst for growth in the region and relationships will therefore need to be forged and strengthened with key signatories to the agreement.

He said the 54 African Union countries needed to create bilateral trade agreements, which would be crucial in increasing trade between African countries and aligning regulations.

There are numerous benefits to be accrued from increasing intra-Africa trade, one of them being the growth of the economy and jobs created through strengthening relationships, a key driver to poverty reduction. Also, when African countries trade with (one another), they exchange more manufactured and processed goods, have more knowledge transfer and create more value. Claude Moodley, Executive manager: export development and promotion - Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal

Ekaterina Kamalova, from Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, said KwaZulu-Natal was ideally placed to trade with countries such as Tatarstan, which has a USD$8.7 billion economy, and just 10 000km away from Russia.

Kamalova said Tatarstan, which recently hosted the Kazna Summit, was eager to create more opportunities to trade with South Africa. Despite recent political issues, there are huge opportunities for trade between the two countries that would benefit investors.

She said South African investors need to look at opportunities such as agriculture that could be a significant contributor to growing the halal market.

Halal is about the standard of goods and services, not just about food. As a country, we are looking for new opportunities and new partners. We have 1 100 people in Russia that adopted Islam in 2022. Our country is known globally for being number one for milk production, meat and beans. Ekaterina Kamalova, Tatarstan Investment Development Agency

Economic Trade Organisation: India director Wali Kashvi said the halal sector offered possibilities and opportunities for the youth and SMEs to trade.

Kashvi said the African market is one of the biggest trade partners for the Indian market and entrepreneurs need to look at the whole value chain and supporting industries for exploring the Halal trade.

Ghana South Africa Chamber president Dr Grant Webber said African countries need to understand competencies and then decide how then they can compete.

Webber said countries such as Ghana represent many great opportunities that can be explored to help drive economic growth for the province.

There are huge and significant manufacturing opportunities for South African companies in Ghana. But, sovereign risks must be taken into account when approaching new markets. We are proud as a Chamber to serve as a gateway for people who wish to enter these markets. Dr Grant Webber, President - Ghana South Africa Chamber

Moulana MS Navlakhi, theological director of the South African National Halaal Authority - with four major bodies of halal certification - said it was well placed legislatively to meet global halal standards.

The South African Muslim community is well established, it has been here for four centuries. Moulana MS Navlakhi, Theological director - South African National Halaal Authority

Turkey Halal Certification Organization chairman Zafer Soylu said halal trade was guaranteed provided companies had halal certification.

Halal certification is guaranteed with halal accreditation. Countries have different halal accreditations.” Zafer Soylu, Chairman - Turkey Halal Certification Organization

Navlakhi added that in every city that one visits in South Africa there is access to halal products.

National Independent Halaal Trust CEO Moulana Wooka said halal certification in South Africa was driven by the community, not the government.

The UAE stipulates the requirements for certification bodies. Halal certification bodies have to assist their halal-certified clients. There are also complaints committees that are there to take complaints regarding halal and resolve them.’ Moulana Wooka, CEO - National Independent Halaal Trust

Dube TradePort Cargo Terminal manager Ricardo Isaacs said Africa should be excited about the opportunities available through Halal trading estimated to contribute $3.5 trillion to the GDP annually.

Isaacs said 44% of the African market is Muslim and offers a huge untapped market to explore.