Sebati family murder case back in court without original investigating officer

JOHANNESBURG - The case of a North West woman who allegedly hired two cousins to kill members of her family is back in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning, without the original investigating officer.

Onthatile Sebati reportedly confessed to ordering a hit on her parents, her pregnant sister, and young brother five years ago.

Sebati and her alleged accomplices were granted bail of R10,000 each in January after she underwent mental observation and was found to be fit to stand trial.

The case has evoked feelings of renewed sadness and anger among Sebati’s relatives with her paternal side stopping short of disowning her.

It’s the case that shook the small community of Mmakau – and the local police – after one of their own, Constable Lucky Sebati, was shot along with his wife and two children in what was thought to be a home invasion.

Five years later investigating officer Isaac Tlhapi would learn that the sole survivor - Sebati’s daughter Onthatile, was the alleged mastermind behind the attack.

The now 20-year-old was arrested with her two accomplices, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, in December last year.

During their bail hearing, Tlhapi told the court that five years after first probing the matter he believed that the State had a strong case, with evidence of the alleged calls and transfer of R100,000 between the suspects.

Sadly, officer Isaac Tlhapi passed away in a car accident last month.