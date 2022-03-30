Rand Water chair Hashatse hits back at claims utility is incompetent

She spoke at the Water and Sanitation Department’s press conference in Pretoria to address claims by the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga that the bulk water supplier is incompetent and fails to communicate adequately and supply water tankers to affected consumers.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water’s chairperson Matshidiso Hashatse clarified that the responsibility of providing water during outages was that of municipalities and not the bulk water supplier.

Hashatse said that municipalities and metros were given ample time for planning while media statements were released for the benefit of the general public.

“We would never undertake maintenance of a scale that might impact service delivery without preparing the municipalities, and without direct communication to the customers that are affected,” Hashatse said.

She also dismissed claims that Rand Water’s infrastructure was made of asbestos.

“Rand Water does not have asbestos pipes, as alleged, that burst regularly and create water supply interruptions. If you check, you will find that all the recent interruptions had to do with planned maintenance or failure in the energy supply,” she said.