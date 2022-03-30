Ramaphosa says mining needs to be protected as it pumps billions into SA economy

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the mining industry needed to be protected as it was the backbone of the country's economy, pumping billions into the fiscus.

He was addressing the 17th National Union of Mineworkers conference taking place in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The president said the increase in commodity prices and increased output had created billions for the fiscus.

"Last year, corporate income tax receipts for mining increased government revenues by close to R100 billion."

And he said there were support mechanisms to support this.

"Because of its centrality to economic growth, government has prioritised structural forms to improve the business and operating environment for mining, particularly with regards to electricity generation and water use."

Protecting jobs, fighting against retrenchments, and the privatisation and unbundling of Eskom will be some of the major issues under the spotlight at the conference.

