Parly committee calls for energy & finance ministers to review fuel price

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Mineral Resources and Energy Committee stressed the need to roll out ways to mitigate excessive fuel price costs and bring some relief to cash-strapped consumers.

Members of Parliament considered recommendations from various industry bodies over the past few months on Tuesday.

“We are dealing with a very serious and sensitive matter. I urge and request all of us to be focused on the matter at hand and try and find solutions,” said committee chairperson Luzipo Sahlulele.

The Democratic Alliance's Kevin Mileham, who served on the committee, stressed that one of their recommendations was that the minister of mineral resources and energy should meet with the finance minister to urgently review the fuel price.

“We looked at the implication or impact of levies and taxes and we called for a review of that and whether or not there’s a possibility of a tax holiday in the short term on liquid fuels,” he said.