Numsa warns of possible bus sector strike action over Easter long weekend

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they had secured a strike certificate earlier this month and would abide by the 30-day notice period.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa is warning that its members in the bus sector are likely to go on strike just ahead of the Easter long weekend.

The union has put out a call to all Numsa locals and regions to hold urgent depot meetings, local general meetings and regional shop stewards' councils to mobilise and agitate its members for what looks like an industry-wide complete shutdown.

It described the latest wage offer from employers as a non-offer and said that if a strike was to be averted, then employers must come back to the negotiating table and make a meaningful compromise.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We reached a deadlock with employers in our last engagement, which was on the 14th to 18th of February, and we've lodged a dispute since then. In the bus passenger sector there have been no meaningful increases which have been implemented in the last two years - the excuse that was used at that time was the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

She said that they had secured a strike certificate earlier this month and would abide by the 30-day notice period.

"The cooling-off period will end on the 14th of April, which is two days before Good Friday weekend. We have done everything we can to avoid a strike but it seems very likely that a nationwide bus passenger strike is unavoidable at this stage," Hlubi-Majola said.