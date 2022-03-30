Ndlovu Youth Choir's 'Man in the Mirror' video hits over 10 million views

The choir released a cover of the song in February and had now released a music video to go with the feel-good tune.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ndlovu Youth Choir has done it again, this time by garnering more than 10 million views on the latest offering of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror.

The original producer Quincy Jones and writer of the song Siedah Garrett gave it a thumbs up.

This is a second cover song release from their album set to be released in April.

The choir put South Africa on the map when they became the first choir in the history of America’s Got Talent to make it to the finals.

“The song has a great meaning for us, particularly for young people because we often asking for change and waiting for something to happen. And what the song says is you’ve got to start with yourself. You’ve got to look in the mirror. You’ve got to be the change that you want the world to be. If we’re going to create a better country, a better world, we’ve got to start with each other,” said choir manager Josh Georgiou.