Ndabeni-Abrahams urges S.Africans to take the entrepreneurship route

Author: Patrick Wadula

South Africans need to think of themselves as job creators rather than just job seekers, said Minister of Small Business Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. She was part of a panel discussion on small business during the fourth South African Investment Conference 2022 in Sandton Johannesburg last week that was officially opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In 2018 the president committed to raising R1.2 trillion in five years to boost economic growth and stimulate employment. By the close of business last Thursday, 95% (R1,14 trillion) of the R1,2 trillion, was raised in pledges for investments in the country. By the start of the conference yesterday, Ramaphosa said, “we were two-thirds of the way to reaching the R1,2 trillion target. Of the R774 billion committed, around R316 billion has so far been invested. Of the 152 investment pledges, 45 projects have been completed.

“A further 57 are under construction. Fifteen have been put on hold, in several cases due to the impact of the pandemic," he said. The investments are spread across mining, manufacturing, agriculture, the digital economy and more.

