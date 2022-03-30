Motsoaledi welcomes arrest of Home Affairs official for taking bribe

The woman is appearing in court on Wednesday, along with the person she accepted the bribe from.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the arrest of a refugee status determination officer in Pretoria.

The official, based at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre, was taken into custody on Tuesday after being accused of accepting a bribe.

It's alleged the home affairs officer took a bribe of R500 to extend the validity of a Bangladeshi national's asylum permit while that person's application for international protection was being appealed at the Refugee Appeals Authority of South Africa.

The two were arrested after a security guard saw them exchanging money.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that bribing an official for a service that's available for free suggested that the individual was aware that he or she did not have a valid claim for international protection.

He added that this was another example of the abuse they were rooting out in the asylum seeker and refugee management system.

The minister has instructed the department to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation into the matter and has stressed action must be taken against anyone who falls foul of the law.