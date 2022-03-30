Mkhwebane finds Gordhan did not try to influence appointment of Pillay to SCA

On Wednesday afternoon, Mkhwebane released nine investigation reports into irregular appointments, flawed public procurement processes and financial misconduct among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan did not try influence the appointment of Judge Dhaya Pillay to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2016.

She found the complaint, which was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu, could not be corroborated.

Gordhan previously wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) denying the claim, which followed after former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng hinted at last year’s JSC interviews that the then-finance minister had acted improperly when he asked about Pillay’s performance at the SCA interviews when they met at the Twelve Apostles’ Hotel in Cape Town.

Mkhwebane said her office had now closed the investigation.