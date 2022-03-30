Migrants living in Zwelitsha 'scared' to go home after protests - activist

More than 1,000 men, women and children from Zimbabwe and Malawi have sought refuge at municipal facilities and a local mosque after they were targeted in xenophobic and afrophobic violence.

CAPE TOWN - A Bredasdorp community leader on Wednesday said migrants were too afraid to return to their homes in the Zwelitsha area.

Last week, residents embarked on a service delivery protest but the demonstration turned ugly when some individuals broke away and targeted homes and spaza shops owned by migrants.

A community leader who's asked to remain anonymous has described the situation facing scores of foreign nationals in the Overberg town of Bredasdorp as disastrous.

He said the Glaskasteel Community Hall was so full that some individuals had been forced to sleep on the grass outside the building.

More than 100 people have also spent the past few nights crammed into the local mosque where they've been sleeping on a mat.

“Since Wednesday afternoon, the mosque was totally overflowing with people. At one state, there were more than 100 people and it's mostly women and children in the mosque every night.”

The community activist said many fearful families were forced to flee with just the clothes on their backs while their homes were ransacked following last week’s service delivery protest.

They're now dependent on the goodwill of residents for basics like a warm plate of food and clean clothes.