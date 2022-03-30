Ramaphosa no-confidence vote withdrawn after ATM refuses to table it

The motion was supposed to be debated and voted on by the National Assembly but was withdrawn from the order paper by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

CAPE TOWN - The motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa has not gone according to plan as MPs quarrel over the secret ballot and the sub judice rule.

The motion was supposed to be debated and voted on by the National Assembly but was withdrawn from the order paper by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Her decision followed the ATM’s refusal to officially table the motion in the House.

The party said the matter of the secret ballot was still before the court.

Wednesday’s sitting was supposed to see the ATM table its motion of no confidence in the president before the house for its consideration.

But party MP Vuyo Zungula declined to move the motion, saying the court had not yet ruled on the matter of the secret ballot.

“Therefore, we cannot proceed with the motion because the matter to vote by secret ballot it is still under judicial review”.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the matter was not sub judice and ruled that it be withdrawn if the ATM was not willing to move the motion.

“In view of the fact that the member has declined to move the motion, there is in fact nothing before the house to debate and we will shortly proceed to the next item.”

MPs will now debate and vote on the Democratic Alliance’s motion of no confidence in the president’s Cabinet.