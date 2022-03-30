Home affairs official in court for allegedly accepting bribe from asylum seeker

The Refugee Status Determination Officer at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre in Pretoria was arrested on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A home affairs official is in court for allegedly accepting a bribe to extend an asylum permit.

The person she accepted the bribe from was also in court on Wednesday.

It's alleged the home affairs officer took a bribe of R500 to extend the validity of a Bangladeshi national's asylum permit.

The refugee's application for international protection is currently with the Refugee Appeals Authority of South Africa.

The two were arrested after a security guard saw them exchanging money.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said bribing an official for a service that was available for free suggested that the individual was aware that he or she did not have a valid claim for international protection.

He added that this was another example of how they were rooting out abuse of the asylum seeker and refugee management system.