Here's how the halal market can benefit SA

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Thousands of additional jobs can be created by tapping into the manufacturing of halal products for Muslim and non-Muslim markets, according to KwaZulu-Natal’s Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay. He told the Trade and Investment Indaba, which was held in eThekwini this week in collaboration with United World Halal Development, that the metro was best positioned to meet the growing demands of this market, and revealed that the sector had already created more than 12,000 jobs in the space of three years.

The global halal industry has grown to around $6.3 trillion, with a huge demand in South Africa. “The Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs are already in talks with various international and South African-based companies to explore ways of utilising infrastructure to meet the growing demand of the halal market,” Pillay said. “The competitive advantage driven by the sheer scale of the city’s infrastructure provides a competitive advantage and positions it as the best area for manufacturing halal products.”

Pillay further encouraged South African manufacturers not to limit their participation in the market by thinking that they must be followers of Islam. “South Africa has the capabilities to make and complete any product requirements by the halal market,” he noted. “This, however, cannot be done in isolation, and requires strong partnership to be able to effectively deliver on key requirements.”

