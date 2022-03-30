Germany activates emergency gas plan to secure supply

The Kremlin reiterated on Tuesday that it will only be accepting payment in rubles for gas deliveries to the European Union after Group of Seven (G7) energy ministers called this arrangement "unacceptable".

FRANKFURT - Germany on Wednesday raised the alert level under its emergency gas plan as fears rose that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make payments in rubles.

"A crisis room will now be established in the ministry," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a press conference, after G7 countries rejected Russia's demand for payments in its currency.

The "early warning" measure, the first of three alert levels under the government's gas plan, was "preventative" and intended to assure supply of the fuel, Habeck said.

Only at the third "emergency" level would the government intervene in the market to divvy up limited supplies, prioritising "protected" consumers including homes and hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

Gas reserves were currently at 25% of capacity, Habeck said in his press conference, adding that a stop to deliveries from Russia would have "serious" consequences, though supplies continued to flow.

"We are in a situation where every kilowatt-hour saved helps," Habeck said in an appeal to private consumers and businesses to limit their energy use.

The Kremlin reiterated on Tuesday that it will only be accepting payment in rubles for gas deliveries to the European Union - after Group of Seven (G7) energy ministers called this arrangement "unacceptable".

"We are not going to accept a breach of the private contracts" for gas deliveries, Habeck said Wednesday.

Germany is highly dependent on Moscow for its energy needs, with 55 of its supplies being delivered along pipelines from Russia before the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of the war, Germany has accelerated plans to wean itself off Russian gas, diversify its supplies and accelerate investments in renewable energy.

But it has so far resisted moves to stop deliveries completely.

Cutting supplies from one day to the next would "push our country and the entire Europe in a recession", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week.