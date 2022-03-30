Fans, family, famous to bid Shane Warne farewell at state memorial

The legendary cricketer died at a luxury resort in Thailand this month from a suspected heart attack, aged 52, eliciting shock and grief from his millions of fans as well as prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players.

MELBOURNE - Shane Warne's son said there is no better place to bid farewell to his late father than the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a large crowd expected at a state memorial service Wednesday featuring stars such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

The legendary cricketer died at a luxury resort in Thailand this month from a suspected heart attack, aged 52, eliciting shock and grief from his millions of fans as well as prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players.

The larger-than-life "king of spin" will be honoured in a state service that will be beamed live to cricket grounds around the country and watched by millions in Australia and around the world.

Up to 65,000 people are set to be at the two-hour service, which is due to start at 7:00pm (0800 GMT) after a minute's silence.

His son, Jackson, said there was "no other better place in the whole world" to hold the memorial than the famous MCG where Warne made so many memories, including a hat-trick in an Ashes Test against England and taking his 700th Test wicket.

"It's very special for a lot of us, especially our family," he told Australian media.

"We've been lucky enough to come here (to the MCG) our whole lives and watch him play and put lots of hard work in on this very ground.

"Dad always loved a crowd, putting on a performance... I think, sad day as it is, with more people here it won't be as sad," he added.

A stand at the ground is to be named after Warne, who in the eyes of many is second only to batsman Don Bradman in Australia's long list of sporting greats.

Bradman's granddaughter Greta is expected to sing the national anthem to get proceedings under way.

Those attending have been urged to wear their cricket kit, with former Australian captain Mark Taylor saying the huge interest "shows how admired Shane Warne was".

"He's one of those guys where you hear lots of stories about him, some good, some not so good, but the overriding emotion is that he's been an outstanding contributor to the game of cricket, and Australia in general," he told Channel Nine.

"People resonate with him, he was the guy everyone could relate to."

VERY FORTUNATE

Current Australian captain Pat Cummins released a moving tribute online, reading a poignant poem written about Warne by Australian cricket journalist Adam Burnett.

Warne's father Keith said he had been touched by so many people offering their support and he was grateful that his son's life could be celebrated on such a big stage.

"It's what he would've wanted, to make sure everybody who can be involved is involved and we've been very fortunate to have a state funeral to allow us to do that," he said.

Music stars Elton John, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Sheeran will sing "dedicated songs" to Warne, said television presenter Eddie McGuire, who will host the event.

They are expected to appear by video link, as are Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman.

"He'd be bloody shattered he's missed it," Warne's long-time friend Aaron Hamill, a former Australian Rules player, told cricket.com.au.

"I know that - this sort of shindig would be right up his alley, particularly in Melbourne."

Cricketing greats such as Brian Lara, Ian Botham and Wasim Akram will be among an array of sports stars joining the service, he added.

Warne's former partner, the British actress Liz Hurley, is not expected to attend but will reportedly feature in the service.

Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne took 708 Test wickets as part of a dominant Australian team in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a respected commentator.

Before the state service in his memory, Warne's family, friends and teammates mourned him at a private funeral on 20 March.