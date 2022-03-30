Go

Ex-McDonalds employee sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for extortion

The 27-year-old was arrested in September 2017 when he was trapped by authorities after the manager laid a criminal complaint.

FILE: Clement Seothaeng worked at a Pretoria branch of the fast-food restaurant. Picture: 123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A former McDonald’s employee will spend 10 years in jail for extorting a manager after recording himself spitting in a McFlurry ice-cream.

Clement Seothaeng worked at a Pretoria branch of the fast-food restaurant.

After recording the video, he posed as a concerned customer demanding R150,000 to stop the video from being circulated.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 10 years for extortion and five years for malicious damage to property that will run concurrently.

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence of a former McDonald’s employee who was sentenced by the Pretoria North Magistrates Court to 10 years direct imprisonment after he was convicted of extortion and malicious damage to property.”

