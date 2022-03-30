Employers must compromise on wages to avert bus sector strike - Numsa

Numsa said that talks had deadlocked, with employers unwilling to budge on their offer, which the union said was 'a non-offer'.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa said that if employers in the bus sector wanted to avert a nationwide strike next month, they needed to make a real compromise on wages and working conditions.

It said that its members had borne the financial brunt of the pandemic, being denied meaningful salary increases over the past two years.

"We are calling on all Numsa locals and regions to hold urgent depot meetings, local and general meetings; regional shop stewards councils to mobilise, agitate and our members for the eventuality that seems certain, which is an industry-wide complete shutdown. The offer from employers is a non-offer," said Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

She said that Numsa was granted a strike certificate earlier this month, which would protect a strike ahead of Good Friday once the cooling-off period lapsed.

The strike could throw a major spanner in the works for thousands of commuters who are hoping to travel to see family over the Easter long weekend.