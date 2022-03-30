DA members gather outside Parly ahead of Ramaphosa no-confidence vote

The party believes South Africans deserve a competent Cabinet that has their best interest at heart not ministers that place their ties with corrupt entities above their responsibility to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Several members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) have gathered outside Parliament ahead of the vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

The party believes South Africans deserve a competent Cabinet that has their best interest at heart, not ministers who place their ties with corrupt entities above their responsibility to the country.

Last week, the DA called for Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet to be removed from office through a vote of no confidence.

The party said it had analysed the performance agreements of all 28 ministers in what it called Ramaphosa’s “poverty Cabinet” and almost all had underperformed.

The DA’s deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said: “It is important for us because while some may argue that we may not have the numbers, we want to be able to hold people accountable for the decision that they make today. If the president is unable to make moves of dismissing ministers who have underperformed against their own targets or ministers who have been implicated in state capture or July unrest, the National Assembly can now do that in a motion of confidence.”

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement said it would not participate in its own motion of no confidence in the president.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court struck the ATM’s urgent application to have the motion of no confidence in secret off the roll.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday denied the ATM’s request to postpone its no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa.

Parliament has decided to move ahead with the motion after the Western Cape High Court struck it off the roll due to a lack of urgency.

However, Ramaphosa said he was not worried about the motions.