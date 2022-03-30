Despite legal threat, Mpumalanga ANC says elective conference going ahead

Eyewitness News has seen a lawyer's letter addressed to the governing party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, threatening to interdict the upcoming provincial conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga said that its elective conference would go ahead as planned despite legal threats to stop the gathering.

The lawyers represent four ANC members who argue that the national working committee (NWC)'s decision to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) is in violation of the ANC's constitution.

The disgruntled group said that the NWC took over the power of the national executive committee when it decided to disband the PEC.

And they want the decision to be reversed.

But task team coordinator, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, said that some names mentioned in the court papers had already distanced themselves from the legal threat.

"There is one person who has issued a statement, she doesn't know this thing. The other one, Mabena, who is also mentioned, he also wasn't aware of this thing," Ntshalintshali said.

She said that it was all systems go for the provincial conference, which kicks off on Friday.

"If they head to court, we will defend our matter in court, but conference goes ahead," she said.

Mpumalanga hasn't elected provincial leadership since December 2015.

The last leader to be elected was David Mabuza, who left in 2018 to take the reins as the ANC deputy president.