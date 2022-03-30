DA says it's cautious of celebrating imminent end of national state of disaster

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce the end of the state of disaster next week.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was not celebrating just yet following the announcement of the imminent end of the national state of disaster brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce the end of the state of disaster next week.

While affirming the regulations announced by the president last week, Dlamini-Zuma also said that government would consider public comments on the new health regulations which are meant to replace the current COVID-19 guidelines.

But the DA’s shadow cooperative governance minister Cilliers Brink said that the government has had a taste of extraordinary power through the state of disaster and may be trying to hold on to it.

"Seems that the government intention is to use national health regulations to make temporary lockdown powers permanent and so the DA will be focusing on those draft regulations and urging the public to comment on them before the deadline of the 14th of April," Brink said.