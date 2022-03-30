DA’s motion of no confidence in Cabinet now in focus

Members of the National Assembly used the motion of no confidence in Cabinet to shine the spotlight on its failures from SOEs to providing basic services.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have on Wednesday debated the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s motion of no confidence in the Cabinet after a similar motion in President Cyril Ramaphosa was withdrawn by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This followed the African Transformation Movement’s refusal to move the motion against the president, saying the matter of a secret ballot was still before the courts.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who moved the motion, said President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet had failed to make South Africa viable for business.

“It is not because there is something inherently wrong with the South African people or the quality of our commodities. It is because our government, this Cabinet, has failed to make South Africa a viable place in which to operate a business and employ people.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Ntombovuyo Mente singled out a few like Police Minister Bheki Cele: “The vans in each and every police station are stationary because they just don’t have tyres. Walking in the townships of this country is a nightmare.”

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude defended Cabinet, saying the motion was to create a false narrative to weaken the government.

MPs will vote on the motion following the debate.