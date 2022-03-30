COVID-19 created backlog in medical procedures - WC Health MEC Mbombo

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said this resulted in an increase in the backlog of medical procedures.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 pandemic put other health services on the backburner.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that this resulted in an increase in the backlog of medical procedures.

"Thus, a specific practicable plan to address this backlog in the short and long term has been developed. We have procured two Da Vinci surgical robotic machines for both Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospital to fast track these surgeries,” MEC Mbombo said.

On Tuesday, Mbombo tabled her budget vote speech in the Western Cape legislature.

The department has been allocated just over R29 billion.

A portion of this will go to easing the backlog in operations and to hire more staff.

“For the surgical backlogs it’s additional. We are allocating an additional R20 million to recover surgical backlogs, that’s why when you talk about Vulimpilo Recover Health we must put our money where our mouth is,” Mbombo said.