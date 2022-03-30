Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Eskom exec France Hlakudi

Hlakudi is amongst several Eskom officials who stand accused of fraud, money laundering and corruption in connection to the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest for former senior Eskom manager France Hlakudi after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

The former contracts manager allegedly offered and received unauthorised gratifications related to the R745 million construction of the power plant.

He also faces additional charges relating to tax evasion.

The NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The State requested and the court granted that the warrant of arrest be issued against France Hlakudi, who is a former Eskom contracts manager for failure to appear in court today. Additionally, his bail amount of R300,000 has provisionally been forfeited. Final forfeiture will take place on 13 April.”